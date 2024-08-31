TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.52. 2,379,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,481. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

