TrueMark Investments LLC Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vector Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 252.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 1,098.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 174,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

