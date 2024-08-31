Truist Financial Raises SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $58.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SITE Centers to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SITE Centers

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 15,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.36, for a total value of $3,568,057.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,538,999.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,670 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,560. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 384.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

