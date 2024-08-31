Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $587.87. 292,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,571. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

