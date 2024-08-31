UBS Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $108.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $120.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.38. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

