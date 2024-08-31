UBS Group Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $165.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

