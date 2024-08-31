Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $22.60-23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 22.600-23.500 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $14.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.84. 4,999,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,815. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

