Ultra Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and $746,095.30 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,873.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00546725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00071399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08855195 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $672,232.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

