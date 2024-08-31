Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.46

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.46 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 123186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

