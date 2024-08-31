Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

