UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 8,996 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 297.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 208,293 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,822. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $219.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

