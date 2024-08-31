UMB Bank n.a. Buys 25 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $821.01. 1,242,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,409. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $934.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $943.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

