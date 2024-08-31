UMB Bank n.a. Buys 271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,460,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,788. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

