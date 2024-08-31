UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Masco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $79.56. 1,274,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $81.91.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

