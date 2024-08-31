UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The company has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

