UMB Bank n.a. Has $261,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 2,673,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

