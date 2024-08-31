UMB Bank n.a. Has $357,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,938,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $7.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,774. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

