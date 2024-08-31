UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NU were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 561,671,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,203,457. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

