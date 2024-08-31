UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 221 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 59,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 427,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,781. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.45.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.