UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.96% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUDM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 45,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $457.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

