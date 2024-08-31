UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,140,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $237.22. 493,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,563. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $375.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.70. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

