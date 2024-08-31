UMB Bank n.a. Sells 14,532 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waters were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $346.35. The company had a trading volume of 307,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.11. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

