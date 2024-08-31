UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,695 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Spire were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SR

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.