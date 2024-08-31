UMB Bank n.a. Sells 198 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,298. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

