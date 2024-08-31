UMB Bank n.a. Sells 358 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,750 shares of company stock valued at $56,105,818 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.97. The stock had a trading volume of 454,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

