UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,617,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

MMM traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,743. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

