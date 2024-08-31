UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.17. 664,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

