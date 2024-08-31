Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Down 6.2%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 1,497,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,098,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

