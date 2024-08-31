Uniswap (UNI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.34 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00010129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $66.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00110908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.97088888 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $77,179,371.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

