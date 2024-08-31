United American Healthcare Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical device company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 105.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

United American Healthcare Stock Performance

UAHC opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. United American Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

United American Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.