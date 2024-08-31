United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Down 16.1%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
