United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after buying an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.55. 4,116,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

