USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.70 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and $294,797.81 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,136.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00546085 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

