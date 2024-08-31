V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 842,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 115,200 shares of company stock worth $1,592,152. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded V.F. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

