V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading Up 2.9%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.31. 2,736,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,481,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of V.F. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on V.F. from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

V.F. Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

