Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,520 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Valaris worth $82,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. 1,418,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,237. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

