Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.73. 3,334,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,542. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

