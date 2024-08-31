Values Added Financial LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Optas LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

