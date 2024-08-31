Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 3,221 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,971. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.