Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 240,677 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,677 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.39% of KBR worth $33,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -31.25%.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

