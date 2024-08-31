Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.47% of MAG Silver worth $113,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $9,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 383,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,171. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

