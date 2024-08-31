Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.51% of Curtiss-Wright worth $53,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $315.86. 153,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $318.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

