Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $57,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,870 shares of company stock worth $3,918,242 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

