Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,342 shares of company stock worth $7,319,742. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.29.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.08. 954,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

