Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,444 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,381,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

