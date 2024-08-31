Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 363,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.25% of NOV worth $93,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter valued at $39,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NOV by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.77. 2,619,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

