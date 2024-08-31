Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,310,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,261,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $181,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.58. 7,940,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

