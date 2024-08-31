Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $41,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

