Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $78,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

HODL stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 163,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,959. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

