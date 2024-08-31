VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 13,171,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,847,852. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

